Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.40. 410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the second quarter worth $287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000.

About Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.