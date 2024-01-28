First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $19.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First BanCorp. traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 1644922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FBP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $789,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at $18,574,171.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,408,000 after purchasing an additional 505,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,899,000 after acquiring an additional 383,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

