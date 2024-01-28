First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,539.51

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,539.51 and last traded at $1,499.11, with a volume of 50445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,412.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,625.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,426.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,397.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

