First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

In related news, EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $99,907.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at $611,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

