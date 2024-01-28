First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Trading Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 6.9% on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Financial Bankshares traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 125,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 503,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Financial Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 81.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.