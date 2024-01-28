First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $17.19 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $159.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $160.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.