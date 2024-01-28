First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Gap Down to $84.99

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.99, but opened at $82.95. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF shares last traded at $82.98, with a volume of 12,465 shares traded.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

