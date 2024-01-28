First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Gap Down to $84.99

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.99, but opened at $82.95. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF shares last traded at $82.98, with a volume of 12,465 shares traded.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
