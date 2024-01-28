Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $26,018,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 38.6% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 734,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,948,000 after acquiring an additional 204,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $141.34 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

