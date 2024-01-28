Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Fortis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortis by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

FTS stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

