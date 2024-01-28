Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,571 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 20,905 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 60,698 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $403.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $242.20 and a twelve month high of $407.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.74. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

