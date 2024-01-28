Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. TheStreet lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FCPT opened at $23.66 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 127.78%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

