Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 71,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 194,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $367.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $122,633,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,391,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

