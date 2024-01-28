FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.65

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.65 and traded as high as $62.90. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 5,932 shares traded.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

