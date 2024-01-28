Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 2,454 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $31,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BK Technologies Price Performance
BKTI stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.16.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.
Institutional Trading of BK Technologies
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.
