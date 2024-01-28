Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 2,454 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $31,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BK Technologies Price Performance

BKTI stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

About BK Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 11,804.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of BK Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 103,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.