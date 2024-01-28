FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Century Communities, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $86.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $92.14. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Century Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

