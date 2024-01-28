FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issued By B. Riley

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.47 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 418,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $18,743,574.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,830,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,868,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

