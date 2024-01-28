FY2023 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Decreased by Cormark

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USAS. Stifel Canada cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

USAS stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

