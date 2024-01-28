FY2024 Earnings Forecast for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,388,000 after buying an additional 16,662,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,979,000 after acquiring an additional 835,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,603,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 220,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,295,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 308,240 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

