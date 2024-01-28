FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

