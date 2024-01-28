General Motors (GM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,134,000 after purchasing an additional 462,539 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

