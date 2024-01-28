Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $38.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GILGet Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

