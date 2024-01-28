Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $38.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.59.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
GIL stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
