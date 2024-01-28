goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$187.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSY. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.13.

Get goeasy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on goeasy

goeasy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$161.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$151.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$130.90. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a current ratio of 27.82 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of C$321.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.721144 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Insiders own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.