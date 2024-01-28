Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.76

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.76 and traded as high as $22.99. Golar LNG shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 1,149,125 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.