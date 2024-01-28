Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$44.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Great-West Lifeco traded as high as C$44.63 and last traded at C$44.34, with a volume of 103761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.10.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GWO. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.78.

Insider Activity at Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$1,167,740.00. Insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.61% of the company's stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 25.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of C$3.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1481123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

