GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Trading Up 4.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 44,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
GreenPower Motor Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
