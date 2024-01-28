Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) versus Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Head to Head Contrast

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) and Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Immune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -80.50% -78.56% Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -544.75%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$7.82 million ($0.71) -12.28 Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Greenwich LifeSciences and Immune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 52.9% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.6% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greenwich LifeSciences and Immune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenwich LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 335.78%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Summary

Greenwich LifeSciences beats Immune Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Winter Park, Florida.

