Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Greif by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEF opened at $64.29 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

