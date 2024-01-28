GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 30th

Shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, January 30th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 30th.

GRI Bio Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRI opened at 0.30 on Friday. GRI Bio has a twelve month low of 0.25 and a twelve month high of 36.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -1.62.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

