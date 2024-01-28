Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Griffon by 530.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Griffon by 128.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Griffon by 931.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Griffon by 49.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.