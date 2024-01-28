Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Group 1 Automotive worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 11.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.33 and a 12 month high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.00 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

