Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUPV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 460.1% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 167,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at $404,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Supervielle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Grupo Supervielle Price Performance

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.09. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.60 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.