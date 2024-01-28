Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) PT Lowered to $18.50

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

HAFC stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $517.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 60.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

