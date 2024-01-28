Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 24,915 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 6,979 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $14,935.06.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $21,757.56.
- On Friday, January 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,530.18.
Oncology Institute Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of TOI stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $157.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.
Oncology Institute Company Profile
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.
