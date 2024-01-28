HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.85. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

