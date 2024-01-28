HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $5.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $283.43 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.42 and a 200 day moving average of $262.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,103,000 after buying an additional 42,883 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

