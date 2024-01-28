Head to Head Analysis: NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR) & Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) and Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextMart and Fair Isaac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NextMart alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac $1.51 billion 19.52 $429.38 million $17.89 66.87

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than NextMart.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

NextMart has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NextMart and Fair Isaac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A Fair Isaac 1 1 6 0 2.63

Fair Isaac has a consensus target price of $1,187.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Given Fair Isaac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than NextMart.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and Fair Isaac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A Fair Isaac 29.20% -57.90% 26.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats NextMart on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextMart

(Get Free Report)

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for NextMart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextMart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.