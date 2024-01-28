Head-To-Head Comparison: Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) versus ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ContextLogic has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and Beyond’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $571.00 million 0.19 -$384.00 million ($15.36) -0.29 Beyond $1.93 billion 0.53 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -6.34

Analyst Recommendations

Beyond has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContextLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ContextLogic and Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 0 2 1 0 2.33 Beyond 0 1 1 0 2.50

ContextLogic presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. Beyond has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Beyond.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -102.86% -95.93% -55.92% Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17%

Summary

Beyond beats ContextLogic on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

