Head to Head Survey: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -65.14% -18.35% -9.00% Canaan -154.49% -69.41% -58.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and Canaan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 10.61 -$43.40 million ($0.91) -7.16 Canaan $634.88 million 0.45 $70.51 million ($2.01) -0.81

Risk and Volatility

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for indie Semiconductor and Canaan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00 Canaan 0 0 2 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $14.07, indicating a potential upside of 115.82%. Canaan has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 162.35%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Canaan on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

