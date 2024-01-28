HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

HSTM has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $807.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

