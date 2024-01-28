Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.52% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $594.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

