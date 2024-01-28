Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

