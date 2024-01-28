Helmerich & Payne (HP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HP. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 499,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $18,142,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

