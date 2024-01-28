Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 191,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,273,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129,311 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

