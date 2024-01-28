Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading Down 1%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.06. 113,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 129,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%.
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
