Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Trading Down 1%

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.06. 113,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 129,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,087,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 623,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 175,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 399.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

