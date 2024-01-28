Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Trading Up 20%

Shares of Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Free Report) were up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 30,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 11,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Highway 50 Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Highway 50 Gold

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 589 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 101 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, southeast British Columbia.

