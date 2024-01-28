HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells C$60,053.00 in Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Susan Mcgee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$60,053.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

CVE HIVE opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.08. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

