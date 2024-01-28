HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 134734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $505.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.77.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

