iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$101.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.25.

iA Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:IAG opened at C$90.93 on Thursday. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$77.61 and a twelve month high of C$93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.34.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total transaction of C$84,550.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total transaction of C$84,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,087 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

