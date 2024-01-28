IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.06.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.26 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.27.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

