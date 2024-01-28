Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 5.08% of Immersion worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Immersion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 162,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 20.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.47. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

Immersion Increases Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Immersion had a net margin of 115.24% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $204,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,363,747 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,175.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 149,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,314 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMMR

Immersion Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.